Irish trawlers face being locked out of UK waters under a bill set to be introduced in the British Parliament.

The Fisheries Bill would pull Britain out of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy next December and end automatic fishing rights for EU vessels.

Britain’s environment secretary Theresa Villiers says it “takes back control” of British fisheries.

Seán O’Donohue, CEO of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation, says he expects fishing rights to be strongly defended by the EU in trade talks: