Government heavily criticised over false dawns on Mica Redress

It’s emerged that some homeowners affected by mica in Donegal have resorted to carrying out repair works themselves because they’re fed up waiting on the redress scheme.

Despite indications that the Government may announce more details on the scheme later this week, the local authority has stated that it would still be months before applications are even processed.

The Council says their hands are effectively tied until the rollout is initiated at national level.

Cllr Liam Blaney says homes affected in Limerick went down the pyrite redress route with work already underway and without homeowners having to contribute the controversial 10%.

He believes that in hindsight, that would have been a better way forward: