Crana College to march as new school campaign intensifies

Students and teachers at Crana College are to march through the town tomorrow morning, as the campaign for a new school intensifies.

The college has ben part of the much discussed Three School Campus plan, but in light of the lack of progress, they are effectively going it alone under the hashtag “New school for Crana College.

Staff and students will be leave the school tomorrow morning at 10am, and march through the town for thirty minutes.

Principal Kevin Cooley spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show………..