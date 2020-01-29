Casey wants to be “the most proactive TD ever” in Donegal

Independent Election Candidate Peter Casey says if elected, he wants to become the most proactive TD that Donegal has ever seen.

Mr Casey says he will set-up a 24-7 clinic and helpline, with a guaranteed “same-day response” to constituent queries.

He says as well as traditional clinics, he will hold regular Town Hall meetings, and face to face meetings, via video conferencing for those in remote areas.

Mr Casey says if elected, he wants to do for Donegal what the Healey Raes have done for Kerry………..