The European Parliament is set to approve the terms of the UK’s departure from the EU this evening.

MEPs in Brussels are expected to endorse the agreement this evening, meaning the UK will leave at 11 o’clock on Friday night.

The Tanaiste has warned that the work is only starting, and that tens of thousand of jobs may be lost here as a result of Brexit.

Simon Coveney says Brexit fatigue has a hold on many people, but it’s not going away……….