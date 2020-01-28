Shortage of Garda patrol cars reaching crisis point – Pringle

The shortage of Garda patrol cars in Donegal is said to be reaching crisis point.

As it stands, there are 3 less patrol cars in the county since 2018 with no vehicle available in Carrick for the past year while for the past number of months Killybegs has been without a patrol car with Gardai resorting to borrowing a car from the Glenties division to facilitate call outs.

There was an announcement last year that a number of vehicles would be allocated to Donegal but as of yet they have not been received.

General Election candidate Thomas Pringle says in this day and age its unacceptable that Gardai are expected to carry out their duties with such limited resources: