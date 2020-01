Gardai in Donegal are urging anyone who may be concerned in relation to drugs activity in their community to contact them.

Over the past week alone, there were two arrests made for the offence f sale and supply of drugs in the Donegal Division.

There were also eight detections in the county of the offence of simple possession of drugs and those people too will face a Court appearance.

Garda Claire Rafferty says public assistance in this type of crime cannot be underestimated: