Mast would be higher than Ireland’s tallest building

The Gweebarra Conservation Group is urging people in the area to object to a planning application for a Wind Measuring Mast in the area.

A planning application in the name of Cork based company Brookfield Renewable Ireland Ltd was lodged with Donegal County Council in December for a 100 metre mast at Clougheracullion.

The application describes the proposed development as a temporary 100 metre meteorological mast for the purpose of measuring local climate conditions and collecting meteorological data.

It would be in situ for up to two years.

Conservation group spokesperson Patricia Sharkey says this would be higher than the tallest building in Ireland………..

The planning application can be viewed