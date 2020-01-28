Leo McLoone calls time on Donegal career

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has confirmed Leo McLoone has retired from inter-county football.

The Naomh Conaill man has called time on his Donegal career, informing Declan of his decision earlier in the year.

McLoone made his debut under Brian McIver in 2008 and was an important player in the success under Jim McGuinness where he lifted the All Ireland in 2012 and won three Ulster titles.

Having taken a year out in 2017 he returned to win the provincial title on two more occasions in Bonner’s reign.

Speaking with Tom Comack, the Donegal Manager paid tribute to McLoone…