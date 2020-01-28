Donegal Men & Ladies to feature in Double Headers

The Donegal County Board have confirmed they will play two double headers with the Donegal Senior Ladies during their respective league campaigns.

The Donegal LGFA and CLG Dhún na nGall have held a number of meetings in recent months exploring greater co-operation between the two organisations and seeking ways to assist the promotion of Ladies Football in Donegal.

The first game is Sunday 9th February at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, the Senior Ladies will play Galway at 12noon and the men follow against the Connacht side at 2pm.

The second double header will sees the county sides play Cork at Fr Tierney Park in Ballyshannon on Sunday 1st March.

Again the Ladies will start at 12noon and the men at 2pm.

Both boards are also looking into a possible double header against Tyrone in the championship on 17th May at MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey.