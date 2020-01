A former Strabane Councillor has hit out at homeowners from Donegal availing of recycling facilities in the Derry City and Strabane District area.

Patsy Kelly says its deeply unfair that ratepayers in Strabane and Derry have to foot the bill for recycling goods being brought across the border to evade charges in Donegal.

He believes it is an issue that should be looked at on a cross Council basis: