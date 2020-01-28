Derry driver selected for Hyundai Junior Team

Callum Devine has been selected as one of five drivers for Hyundai’s Customer Racing Junior Driver team.

The Claudy driver will have support from the Hyundai works engineering department and be mentored by World Rally crews.

In 2020, Devine and his co-driver Brian Hoy will compete in the European Rally Championship which starts at the end of March in The Azores.

The other drivers on the programme are reigning WRC2 champion Pierre-Louis Loubet, Ole-Christian Veiby, Nikolay Gryazin and Gregoire Munster.