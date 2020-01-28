Declan Bonner on improving injuries, returning players and Meath trip

Donegal’s next assignment in Division One of the Allianz League is a trip to Navan to take on Meath on Sunday.

After last weekend’s draw with Mayo, Donegal are seeking a first win of the campaign against the side they defeated in last season’s Division 2 Final.

On the injury front, Caolan Ward is a doubt while those that hobbled off on Saturday should be ok to take to the field at Páirc Tailteann.

Another plus for the management sees Niall O’Donnell and Patrick McBrearty back training this week.

Tom Comack has been looking ahead to game with Declan Bonner while also re-assessing the Mayo game on and giving update on the playing personal…