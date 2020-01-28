Council is write to Health Minister over lack of stroke unit at LUH

Donegal County Council is write to the new Minister for Health in the coming weeks, calling for the delivery of a new Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The issue was previously raised by Consultant Geriatrician Dr Ken Mulpeter on Highland Radio, describing the lack of such a unit as an embarrassment.

The unit was first approved back in 2013 and then again last year but no further progress has been made.

The need for the unit was also brought to the fore at the latest sitting of Donegal County Council by Cllr Albert Doherty.

He says the incoming Government must act on what are very real concerns: