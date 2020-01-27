Relative seeks more information on LUH Gynae review

A Bristol based consultant whose sister died in Letterkenny University Hospital is calling for the publication of protocols and timelines for the review of Gynaecological Clinical Services at Letterkenny University Hospital which gets underway this month.

Dr Margaret MacMahon, a Letterkenny native called for a review of the diagnosis and treatment of gynaecological cancers at the hospital.

It followed the death of her sister Carol of Cancer of the Womb. Dr Mc Mahon says it was missed when her sister complained of pains in 2010, and was only diagnosed in 2012.

Dr Mc Mahon says her main concern is she doesn’t know how long the review will take, or what procedures will be used by the review team……………