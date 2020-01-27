Man arrested in East Donegal as part of cross border operation

A man in his mid 30s has been arrested in the East Donegal area as part of a cross border operation investigating Paramilitary Style Attacks.

The man arrested this morning, is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 – Offences Against The State Act 1939.

Gardai say the arrest relates to an incident that occurred in East Donegal in November 2019 and investigations are ongoing.

The PSNI have arrested a 32 year old man in Strabane under the Terrorism Act as part of the same cross border operation.

A number of searches were conducted in the town this morning and the man is currently being held in Musgrave Serious Crime suite.