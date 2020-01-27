Harley seeks council involvement in stadium funding application

Donegal Councillor and Fine Gael election candidate Martin Harley is raising the Finn Harps football stadium in Stranorlar at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council in Lifford.

After the surprise exclusion of the Donegal Community Stadium from a recent government funding announcement, Cllr Harley is calling for the council to become an active partner in the process.

He believes that with the council working with the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and the FAI, the project would be better placed to secure funding…………