Finn Harps stadium funding used as a political football – Claim

It’s been claimed that the funding issue for the Finn Harps Stadium project is being used as a political football.

The “funding fiasco” for the project is under the spotlight at the latest sitting of Donegal County Council with two motions and an emergency motion brought forward for consideration.

More clarity is being sought from a national level as to why the money allocated for the project was subsequently not granted.

The €6.7 million project is now said to be in limbo however the funding application is still live.

General election Candidate and Cllr John O’Donnell says the Government must step up to the plate, and the Council must pressurize them into doing so: