There are calls for a massive tree planting initiative to be rolled out across Donegal.

The project is part of a national Green Party initiative which would help tackle biodiversity loss and carbon dioxide emissions in encouraging 120,000 farmers across the country to plant one hectare of woodland each.

Michael White, Chair of the Donegal Green Party and General Election candidate says while reducing CO2 emissions the planting of the trees would also mitigate against the loss of wildlife: