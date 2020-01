Finn Harps took their first pre-season win on Sunday in Dublin.

The Ballybofey side had to twice come from behind against UCD with goals from Mark Timlin and Tony McNamee.

The winning goal was a header from new signing Shane McEleney.

Earlier in the week Ollie Horgan’s side lost to Derry City and Galway United.

Harps begin their Premier Division campaign on Friday 14th February at home to Sligo Rovers.