Donegal captain Michael Murphy scored eight points (seven from frees) as Donegal and Mayo played out a draw in an exciting Division One opener at MacCumhaill Park.

It finished Donegal 0-19, Donegal 2-13.

While he was disappointed that Donegal conceded a late goal, he said that there were many positives from the game and it was also a learning experience for some of the younger players.

He spoke after the game to Tom Comack.