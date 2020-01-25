Loughran wins Donegal Mini Stages Rally

Tyrone’s Ryan Loughran with Donegal’s Gareth Doherty as co-driver won the Donegal Mini Stages Rally after a great day of action in the Termon area.

Driving a Ford Escort MK2 they had a margin of just over four seconds ahead of Damien Gallagher and Mac Walsh in another Escort MK2.

Johnny Jordan and Paddy McCrudden managed to get up to finish third, just edging out Inishowen’s Aaron McLaughlin and Darren Curran in a Mitsubishi Evo 9.

Earlier in the six stage rally, Kevin Gallagher and Gerard Callaghan were quickest over the first two stages in the Darrian T90 before going out on stage three while Paul and Karl Reid were in contention after stages three and four.

At the finishing ramp outside the Lagoon in Termon, Oisin Kelly spoke with the top three crews. Damien Gallagher confirmed that he is retiring.