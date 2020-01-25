Granite benches damaged by vandals in Magheragallon

A Donegal councillor has reacted in disappointment after granite benches were damaged by vandals.

Four benches, each one dedicated to local who have passed away were dotted along the coastline in Magheragallon in Gweedore.

The installation and work was voluntarily carried out by locals in the area, to provide a view point or resting place for elderly walkers along the coast.

However, vandals have destroyed some of the seats by smashing and pulling them apart.

A plan for 2020 is to add five more and to raise funds to complete the project, but Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says local support is needed: