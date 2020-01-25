Countdown continues to Donegal Sport Star Awards

The Donegal Sports Star Awards for 2019 will be presented at the gala presentation dinner in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, on Friday, January 31st.

The awards have been going since 1976 and over 180 people have been nominated for this year’s awards where the special guest will be Olympian Rob Heffernan.

Declan Kerr, PRO for the sports star awards committee, spoke with Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport, and was asked first about last year’s winner Sommer Lecky who this week recalled just how honoured she was to get the overall award.