Donegal boss Declan Bonner had mixed feelings as Donegal opened their Allianz National Football League Division One campaign in Ballybofey against Mayo.

Mayo came from behind to get a draw as it finished Donegal 0-19, Mayo 2-13.

James Durcan got a late goal to give the Connacht side a share of the spoils just when it looked as if Donegal were on the road to victory.

Manager Declan Bonner said that they will now move on to next Sunday’s game and they will be seeking to get two points.