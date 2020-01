A West Tyrone MLA says there must be a funding package for farmers in Derry and Tyrone who were hit by the floods of August 2017.

Daniel McCrossan says when Primark was destroyed in Belfast, Civil Servants rushed to the rescue with money when those in the West impacted by flooding were abandoned.

In response to questions on the issue, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots indicated he’s considering the situation. However, Mr Crossan says immediate action is needed………..