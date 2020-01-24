Gardai investigating attempted break-in at Letterkenny business

An investigation is continuing into an attempted break-in at a business premises in Letterkenny.

A male, believed to be in his 20s, tried to gain access to the property on the Port Road area of the town in the early hours of this morning but a security team carrying out a routine check intervened.

The suspect was initially detained by Orbit security before Gardai arrived on scene a short time later.

The male was subsequently arrested and brought to Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning.

Managing Director of Orbit Security Martin Hilferty has been praising the swift response of the Gardai and says the incident highlights the need for effective security measures: