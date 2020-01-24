GAA Preview: Donegal v Mayo – Hugh McFadden

Donegal start life on their return to Division One of the Allianz National Football League with a home tie on Saturday night against rivals Mayo.

Mayo have had the upper hand in recent years, just last summer Declan Bonner’s side bowed out of the championship losing their Super 8 encounter in Castlebar.

Both counties will line out very different starting 15’s from that day in August.

Donegal do have their injury problems with up to nine regulars not available.

Hugh McFaden is back for the league having missed the McKena Cup with flu.

The Killybegs man says they have enough quality players to come in on Saturday and is confident of a positive outcome…