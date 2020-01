The Allianz Leagues swing into action this weekend with the Derry footballer and hurlers kicking off with home ties.

Under new manger Rory Gallagher, the Oak Leaf footballers start at home to Leitrim on Saturday evening.

Michael McMullan of the Derry Post has been looking ahead to the season with Highland’s Tom Comack.

Michael says promotion to Division 2 has to be the main objective…

The Derry Hurlers start against Down on Sunday.

Michael says it’s a tough start for the home side…