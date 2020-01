The former Deputy Leader of the SDLP and Former Deputy First Minister in the North, Seamus Mallon, has died at the age of 83.

He was involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and was a key figure in the negotiations of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

The County Armagh native, whose mother was from Donegal, was a staunch opponent of the use of violence throughout the troubles.

Former SDLP Leader Mark Durkan’s paid tribute to the his former party colleague: