Derry City have secured the signature of Norwegian centre-forward Tim Nilsen.

The 27 year impressed the on Wednesday night as he scored two first-half goals in a pre-season friendly victory against Finn Harps.

Nilsen has spent most of his career in Norway and where he scored 32 goals in 53 appearances for Fredrikstad.

Manager Declan Devine says he has brought a top level player to Derry…

Declan added their will be more additions before the start of the season…