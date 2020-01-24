Council urged to delay roll out of 5G

Donegal County Council is being urged to do what in its gift to delay the roll out of 5G in Donegal.

In tandem, there are also calls on the new Communications Minister to initiate a report, detailing a full assessment of any potential health and environmental implications 5G may have.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the facts about any possible radiation impact must be fully established before the plans can proceed.

He says this report must be initiated and the findings presented to the Oireachtas without any further delay: