Conrad Logan moves to Forest Green Rovers

Conrad Logan has left Mansfield Town and signed up with fellow English League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers until the end of the season.

Rovers are 17 points ahead of Mansfield and just 1 point outside of the play off places.

The Ramelton man could be in the squad for Saturday’s game away to Macclesfield Town subject to FA and EFL approval.

Conrad Logan told the Forest Green Rovers website: “It’s a new challenge for me, it is something I was excited to get done and over the line.

“I want to get some games and push this club over the line when it comes to promotion.

“There were a couple of possible options and once I knew this was something solid, I was keen to get here.

“I’ve been in around a lot of teams who have been involved in promotions and play-offs, so anything I can do to bring experience to the table, I will do my best.

“The team is in a good position at this point in the season and deserve a lot of credit for the way they have played this season.”