Adding a striker is now the main target for Ollie Horgan

Three weeks out from the start of the new Premier Division season and Finn Harps continued with their preparations this week playing three pre-season friendlies.

There were defeats to Galway on Tuesday and Derry City on Wednesday with the third game on Sunday to come against UCD in Dublin.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan added Canadian under-23 international Kosovar Sadiki on loan from Scottish side Hibernian and continues to trial other players.

Ollie’s next target is to tie down a striker before the Sligo game on Friday 14th February.

On Thursday night's "The Score", Ollie joined Diarmaid Doherty to talk about Harps build up to the league