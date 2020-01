There were 64 vacant posts at Letterkenny University Hospital at the end of November, 36 of them in Nursing and Midwifery.

Fianna Fail candidate Pat the Cope Gallagher received confirmation of the figures from the hospital today, three months after first tabling a question to the Health Minister.

Mr Gallagher says the hospital is at crisis point, and a full review of capacity is urgently needed in every department………