Pre-Election public meeting to discuss ED crisis

A pre-election public meeting is to take place in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel on this night week, January 30th, to discuss the health service, and particularly, the situation in Emergency Departments.

Emma Govha, whose teenage daughter Michaela has complex medical needs, called the meeting after spending several hours in the Emergency Department with Michaela at Letterkenny University Hospital earlier this week. Describing it as a “distressing experience”, she said politicians need to be challenged about what now appears to be the “new normal”.

On today’s Nine til Noon show, Ms Govha said a number of candidates have already confirmed they will attend…..