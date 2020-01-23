Opponent change not phasing Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley is back in the ring on Thursday night / Friday morning with the Donegal middleweight taking on Fernando Marin at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California.

After his victory in early December at the same venue, a Quigley win would continue to build momentum and move his pro record to 18-1.

The ten round fight with Mexican Marin (16-4-3) will be the headline bout on Thurday Night Fight Night hosted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Marin was named as Quigley’s opponent at the start of the week after Oscar Cortes pulled out.

Jason hasn’t been phased by the change, he feels his amateur background helps with the situation…

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN and RingTV, and regionally on Comcast across the United States.