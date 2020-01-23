Mayo to hand four league debuts against Donegal

There will be four league debuts in the Mayo side that will line out against Donegal on Saturday in their opening Allianz National League Division One game.

The four are Oisin Mullin, Jordan Flynn, Bryan Walsh and Ryan O’Donoghue.

Brendan Harrison, Colm Boyle, Stephen Coen, Paddy Durcan and James Carr are the only players who started in the Super 8 tie between the two sides in Castlebar last summer that feature in the 15 this weekend.

Mayo team to play Donegal this Saturday evening in Ballybofey.

1. David Clarke – Ballina Stepenites

2. Oisin Mullin – Kilmaine

3. Brendan Harrison – Aghamore

4. Colm Boyle – Davitts

5. Padraig O’Hora – Ballina Stephenites

6. Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

7. Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels(C)

8. Tom Parsons – Charlestown

9. Jordan Flynn – Crossmolina Deel Rovers

10. Bryan Walsh – Ballintubber

11. Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber

12. Fergal Boland – Aghamore

13. Ryan O’Donoghue – Belmullet

14. Brian Reape – Bohola Moy Davitts

15. James Carr – Ardagh