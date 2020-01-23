Man arrested following car theft in Strabane

A 21 year old man has been arrested following a report of theft at the Ballycolman Estate area of Strabane last night.

At around 10:15pm, it was reported that a male had entered a car parked in the area. It is believed that a number of items were taken during the incident.

He was arrested a short time later on suspicion of theft, interference with vehicles and possession of a Class A controlled drug. He is in police custody assisting with inquiries.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101.