Gardai trying to trace car used in Mourne Antiques theft

Gardaí in Letterkenny have renewed an appeal for information following what’s been described as a significant theft of jewellery and cash at a business premises in the town on Saturday last.

Four women and a man entered Mourne Antiques on Upper Main Street at approximately 4.30pm. The staff member on duty was distracted, while one member of the group entered a back office, and stole a quantity of goods.

Among the items taken were nine 18 carat gold rings, two 9 carat gold rings, an antique sovereign case along with a matching chain, a rare antique round vesta matches case, a rare antique rose gold plain locket set with old cut diamonds, and a rare 9 carat antique rose gold ‘paper link’ 30″ chain, and six antique bar brooches.

The thieves also took an 18 carat white gold oval yellow sapphire cluster ring (see attached image).

Those who entered the property are believed to have all arrived and left together in a blue Ford S-Max (pictured).

Gardaí are anxious to track the movements of this vehicle and believe it may have also driven through Counties Derry and Dublin.

Local Gardaí are liaising with the PSNI and other divisions on this matter.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description acting suspiciously in their locality is asked to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on (074) 9167100, contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.