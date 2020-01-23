FG manifesto will contain clear cross border commitments – Mc Hugh

Education Minister Joe McHugh says cross border relations and development will be an important element of the Fine Gael manifesto.

Mr McHugh was speaking after confirmation that the Donegal Youth Service will take the lead in a €6.1 million cross border resilience and peace building programme.

The 3 year ‘Our Generation’ project is designed to build relations, deal with legacy issues and bring people together.

Joe McHugh says this is a vital project in terms of supporting the mental and emotional wellbeing of children and young people, and he expects more such initiatives, particularly after the restoration of the Stormont institutions………..