A Fianna Fáil General Election Candidate says he will pursue the construction of a key bridge in south Donegal if his party is elected to Government.

Shane Ellis who’s running in the Sligo- Leitrim constituency has been campaigning for a new bridge which would link Bundoran to Kinlough.

It’s understood that the current bridge is at capacity and in urgent need of an upgrade.

Ellis believes that new two-lane bridge which would reduce commuting times and provide a safer link between both towns: