DMRT launch major search on Sliabh Sneachta – casualties located

A major rescue operation is ongoing this evening for two people lost while climbing Sliabh Sneachta in the Derryveagh Mountains.

A man and a woman, thought to be from Northern Ireland, have been on the mountain most of the day but became lost as weather conditions worsened.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team have now reached the couple in conditions with visibility as little as ten feet.

Two teams are taking part in the search, one approaching from the Dunlewey direction the other from Doochary.

One of the teams are more with the couple but it’s expected to be after midnight before they are taken off the mountain.