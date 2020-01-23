Brendan McCole impresses for DCU in massive win over rivals UCD

There was disappointment for the Letterkenny Institute of Technology is the semi finals of the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday but there will be Donegal representation in the final with three men from the county involved with DCU.

Donegal senior players Brendan McCole and Conor Morrison started for DCU in their thumping of UCD while Dungloe’s Mark Curran was a late substitute.

DCU will play IT Carlow in next Wednesday Final at the DCU Sportsground.

Speaking on the Electric Ireland Live Stream, Former Dublin football Barry Cahill was impressed by St Naul’s man McCole…