Parents pen letter to GE candidates as Convoy creche to close

Parents whose children attend an after school service in Convoy have written an open letter to all Donegal Election Candidates urging them to do what they can to keep the service from closing.

It’s after the owners of Smart Steps announced that due to the ongoing insurance issues facing the sector, they are not in a position to keep the facility going.

It’s understood that last year, Smart Steps received a mere fraction of DCYA funding awarded in previous years, and despite their best efforts, they have no option but to shut their doors on February 28th.

Concerned parent Helen Cleary says there’s still time for politicians to act: