Over 80 crews to tackle Donegal Mini Stages

Seeded No.2 – Kevin Gallagher

The much anticipated Lagoon Bar and Restaurant Mini Stages Rally is all set to go this Saturday the 25th of January. There is an excellent field of over 80 cars and crews.

The event will be centred in the Termon area at the Lagoon Bar and Restaurant, where the headquarters and service area will be situated. Food will be served all day in the bar and restaurant.

The rally consists of two alternating stages that will run three times. The first stage starts from above Termon/ Lough Salt and ends almost in Milford. The road closes at 9:30 and the first car is due at 10:48. The second stage starts just below Lough Fern and ends in Ellistrin. This road closes at 10:10 with the first car due at 11:23. Both of these stages will run three times throughout the afternoon. The finishing ramp will be at the Lagoon Bar & Restaurant and the winning car and crew are expected there at 15:57.

All of the stage times and details are featured in the Rally Programme which is on sale now in numerous outlets around the county.

Donegal Motor Club has the safety of spectators and competitors as its number one priority and everyone attending the event is asked to cooperate with the marshals and officials.

The Event is the first round of the Donegal Commercials Club Championship.

No Driver Co Driver Address Car
1 Damien Gallagher Mac Walsh Lettterkenny Ford Escort Mk2 14
2 Kevin Gallagher Gerard Callaghan Rathmullan Darrian t90 GTR 14
3 Aaron McLaughlin Darren Curran Carndonagh Evo 9 20
4 Paul Reid Karl Reid Lettterkenny Ford Escort Mk2 14
5 David Moffett Martin Connolly Monaghan Toyota Starlet 14
6 Johnny Jordan Paddy McCrudden Inver Toyota Starlet 13
7 JR McDaid Eamonn Doherty Lettterkenny Ford Escort Mk2 13
8 Marty Toner Sharon Clarke Moore Armagh Ford Escort Mk2 13
9 Trevor Bustard Kenny Bustard Donegal Town Evo 9 4
10 James Cassidy Domhnall Lennon Meath Ford Escort Mk2 12
11 Connor Murphy Kevin O Donaghue Kerry Ford Escort Mk2 14
12 Conor Watters Shane O Donnell Ardara Ford Escort Mk2 14
14 William McFadden Demi McFadden Ramelton Ford Escort G3 13
15 Gary Cassidy Paul Kelly Monaghan Honda Civic 13
16 JP Logue James Logue Kilmacrennan Honda Civic 11F
17 Kevin McLaughlin Conal McNulty Dunfanaghy Honda Civic 11F
18 Liam McMullan Christy McLaughlin Dunfanaghy Honda Civic 11F
19 Paddy McDaid Timmy Lunn Termon Ford Escort Mk2 13
20 Lee McLaughlin Kyle McBride Carndonagh Evo6 4
21 Rory Thomas Aidan Thomas Frosses Ford Escort Mk2 13
22 Barry McLaughlin John McClafferty Carrigart Ford Escort Mk1 14
23 Stpehen Reynolds Emmett Brosnan Bruckless Evo9 20
24 Eamonn Kelly Conor Mohan Dublin Ford Fiesta 2
25 Alexander Cochrane Chris Johnson Antrim Ford Escort Mk2 13
26 Christy Gallagher Lee Cullen Lettterkenny Toyota Starlet 11R
27 Sean Heraghty Damien McCauley Ramelton Toyoya Corolla 11R
28 Shaun Doherty Chris Harley Creeslough Ford Escort Mk2 11R
29 Sam Stewart Lettterkenny Ford Escort Mk2 11R
30 Seamus McDaid Brendan McElhinney Drumkeen Ford Escort Mk2 13
31 Shaun Murphy Damien McKenna Dunfanaghy Ford Escort Mk2 13
32 Gary McElhinney Shaun Lafferty Donegal Town Ford Escort Mk2 13
33 Peter Greene Conor Comack Dungloe Ford Escort Mk2 13
34 JP Quigley Conal Doherty Carndonagh Ford Escort Mk2 13
35 Roy Baldrick Dermot Friel Lettterkenny Talbot Sunbeam 13
36 Gareth Irwin Justin McCauley Carrigans Ford Escort Mk2 13
37 Darren Hamill Martin Harte Dungannon Ford Escort Mk2 13
38 Philip Hamilton Jack McKenna Armagh Ford Escort Mk2 12
39 Ivan Stewart Joe Friel Kilmacrennan BMW M3 14
40 PJ Bonner Jason McCahill Ramelton Ford Escort G3 14
41 Simon Devlin Michael Laverty Dungannon Ford Escort Mk2 13
42 Dermot McGroary Colin Arnold Donegal Town Talbot Sunbeam 11R
43 James Convery Joey Walls Derry Subaru Impreza 20
44 Raymond Spence Ger Somers Down Ford Escort Mk2 13
45 Shane Carr Ciaran Carr Ramelton Vauxhall Nova 10
46 David Healy Stephen McGing Mayo Honda Civic 11F
47 Patrick Fitzpatrick James McEananey Monaghan Ford Escort Mk2 9
48 Ross Wasson Dunfanaghy Honda Civic 11F
49 Gavin Russell Daniel Callaghan Kilmacrennan Honda Civic 11F
50 Ryan Moore Dunfanaghy Honda Civic 16
51 Neil M Brogan Danny Cannon Dunfanaghy Honda Civic 16
52 Timothy Duggan Martin McBrearty Milford Seat Ibiza 3
53 Stuart Rankin Liam McGlynn Lettterkenny Honda Civic 11F
54 James Harkin Niall Campbell Creeslough Talbot Sunbeam 11R
55 Adrian Rankin Keith Peoples Kilmacrennan Toyota Corolla 11R
56 Gary Lockhart Jason Mooney Ramelton Ford Escort Mk2 11R
57 Ryan Diver Declan Boyle Gortahork Honda Civic 16
58 Kevin Wilson Martin Farren Carndonagh Fiesta R2 2
59 Mickey Joe Browne Sean Browne Cloghan Honda Civic 16
60 Aodhan Gallagher Paul Creamer Carrigart Honda Civic 11F
61 Eamonn Sweeney John Coll Dunfanaghy Honda Civic 1
62 Raymond McLaughlin Wendy Blackledge Manor Evo 20
63 William Vance Castlederg Ford Escort Mk2 12
64 Josh Harris Barry Temple Lettterkenny Honda Civic 11F
65 Stephen Gallagher Niall Gibson Newtown Honda Civic 1
66 Barry Doogan Pauric O Donnell Dungloe Honda Civic 11F
67 Lee Burke Tyrone Ford Escort Mk2 12
68 Brendan Friel Aoife Stewart Ramelton Nissan Micra 9
69 David Gordon Richard Gordon Lettterkenny MGZR 9
70 Keith Stewart Patrick Patterson Kilmacrennan Ford Escort Mk2 11R
71 Shaun Mallon Oliver Doherty Kilmacrennan Honda Civic 11F
72 James Doherty Annmarie Doherty Kilmacrennan Honda Civic 11F
73 Denis Orr Giles Gilchrist Lettterkenny Honda Civic 11F
74 Michael Kelly Darragh Kelly Donegal Town Fiesta ST 3
75 Ryan Loughran Gareth Doherty Tyrone Ford Escort Mk2 14
76 Daniel Sweeney Sean Ferry Falcarragh Honda Civic 11F
77 Hugh Kelly Charles Gallagher Termon Ford Escort Mk2 11R
78 Mark Alcorn Derek Heena Lettterkenny Ford Escort MK2 14
79 Martin Doherty Raymond Scott Ballybofey BMW M3 19
80 Gerard McGinley Michelle McGinley Dunfanaghy Talbot Sunbeam 11R
81 John McCauley Chris Coyle Falcarragh Corolla 11R
82 Kelan Maguire Tony McGovern Tyrone Honda Civic 11F

 

