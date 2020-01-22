Over 80 crews to tackle Donegal Mini Stages

The much anticipated Lagoon Bar and Restaurant Mini Stages Rally is all set to go this Saturday the 25th of January. There is an excellent field of over 80 cars and crews.

The event will be centred in the Termon area at the Lagoon Bar and Restaurant, where the headquarters and service area will be situated. Food will be served all day in the bar and restaurant.

The rally consists of two alternating stages that will run three times. The first stage starts from above Termon/ Lough Salt and ends almost in Milford. The road closes at 9:30 and the first car is due at 10:48. The second stage starts just below Lough Fern and ends in Ellistrin. This road closes at 10:10 with the first car due at 11:23. Both of these stages will run three times throughout the afternoon. The finishing ramp will be at the Lagoon Bar & Restaurant and the winning car and crew are expected there at 15:57.

All of the stage times and details are featured in the Rally Programme which is on sale now in numerous outlets around the county.

Donegal Motor Club has the safety of spectators and competitors as its number one priority and everyone attending the event is asked to cooperate with the marshals and officials.

The Event is the first round of the Donegal Commercials Club Championship.