Over 80 crews to tackle Donegal Mini Stages

The much anticipated Lagoon Bar and Restaurant Mini Stages Rally is all set to go this Saturday the 25th of January. There is an excellent field of over 80 cars and crews.
The event will be centred in the Termon area at the Lagoon Bar and Restaurant, where the headquarters and service area will be situated. Food will be served all day in the bar and restaurant.
The rally consists of two alternating stages that will run three times. The first stage starts from above Termon/ Lough Salt and ends almost in Milford. The road closes at 9:30 and the first car is due at 10:48. The second stage starts just below Lough Fern and ends in Ellistrin. This road closes at 10:10 with the first car due at 11:23. Both of these stages will run three times throughout the afternoon. The finishing ramp will be at the Lagoon Bar & Restaurant and the winning car and crew are expected there at 15:57.
All of the stage times and details are featured in the Rally Programme which is on sale now in numerous outlets around the county.
Donegal Motor Club has the safety of spectators and competitors as its number one priority and everyone attending the event is asked to cooperate with the marshals and officials.
The Event is the first round of the Donegal Commercials Club Championship.
|No
|Driver
|Co Driver
|Address
|Car
|1
|Damien Gallagher
|Mac Walsh
|Lettterkenny
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|2
|Kevin Gallagher
|Gerard Callaghan
|Rathmullan
|Darrian t90 GTR
|14
|3
|Aaron McLaughlin
|Darren Curran
|Carndonagh
|Evo 9
|20
|4
|Paul Reid
|Karl Reid
|Lettterkenny
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|5
|David Moffett
|Martin Connolly
|Monaghan
|Toyota Starlet
|14
|6
|Johnny Jordan
|Paddy McCrudden
|Inver
|Toyota Starlet
|13
|7
|JR McDaid
|Eamonn Doherty
|Lettterkenny
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|8
|Marty Toner
|Sharon Clarke Moore
|Armagh
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|9
|Trevor Bustard
|Kenny Bustard
|Donegal Town
|Evo 9
|4
|10
|James Cassidy
|Domhnall Lennon
|Meath
|Ford Escort Mk2
|12
|11
|Connor Murphy
|Kevin O Donaghue
|Kerry
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|12
|Conor Watters
|Shane O Donnell
|Ardara
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|14
|William McFadden
|Demi McFadden
|Ramelton
|Ford Escort G3
|13
|15
|Gary Cassidy
|Paul Kelly
|Monaghan
|Honda Civic
|13
|16
|JP Logue
|James Logue
|Kilmacrennan
|Honda Civic
|11F
|17
|Kevin McLaughlin
|Conal McNulty
|Dunfanaghy
|Honda Civic
|11F
|18
|Liam McMullan
|Christy McLaughlin
|Dunfanaghy
|Honda Civic
|11F
|19
|Paddy McDaid
|Timmy Lunn
|Termon
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|20
|Lee McLaughlin
|Kyle McBride
|Carndonagh
|Evo6
|4
|21
|Rory Thomas
|Aidan Thomas
|Frosses
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|22
|Barry McLaughlin
|John McClafferty
|Carrigart
|Ford Escort Mk1
|14
|23
|Stpehen Reynolds
|Emmett Brosnan
|Bruckless
|Evo9
|20
|24
|Eamonn Kelly
|Conor Mohan
|Dublin
|Ford Fiesta
|2
|25
|Alexander Cochrane
|Chris Johnson
|Antrim
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|26
|Christy Gallagher
|Lee Cullen
|Lettterkenny
|Toyota Starlet
|11R
|27
|Sean Heraghty
|Damien McCauley
|Ramelton
|Toyoya Corolla
|11R
|28
|Shaun Doherty
|Chris Harley
|Creeslough
|Ford Escort Mk2
|11R
|29
|Sam Stewart
|Lettterkenny
|Ford Escort Mk2
|11R
|30
|Seamus McDaid
|Brendan McElhinney
|Drumkeen
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|31
|Shaun Murphy
|Damien McKenna
|Dunfanaghy
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|32
|Gary McElhinney
|Shaun Lafferty
|Donegal Town
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|33
|Peter Greene
|Conor Comack
|Dungloe
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|34
|JP Quigley
|Conal Doherty
|Carndonagh
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|35
|Roy Baldrick
|Dermot Friel
|Lettterkenny
|Talbot Sunbeam
|13
|36
|Gareth Irwin
|Justin McCauley
|Carrigans
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|37
|Darren Hamill
|Martin Harte
|Dungannon
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|38
|Philip Hamilton
|Jack McKenna
|Armagh
|Ford Escort Mk2
|12
|39
|Ivan Stewart
|Joe Friel
|Kilmacrennan
|BMW M3
|14
|40
|PJ Bonner
|Jason McCahill
|Ramelton
|Ford Escort G3
|14
|41
|Simon Devlin
|Michael Laverty
|Dungannon
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|42
|Dermot McGroary
|Colin Arnold
|Donegal Town
|Talbot Sunbeam
|11R
|43
|James Convery
|Joey Walls
|Derry
|Subaru Impreza
|20
|44
|Raymond Spence
|Ger Somers
|Down
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|45
|Shane Carr
|Ciaran Carr
|Ramelton
|Vauxhall Nova
|10
|46
|David Healy
|Stephen McGing
|Mayo
|Honda Civic
|11F
|47
|Patrick Fitzpatrick
|James McEananey
|Monaghan
|Ford Escort Mk2
|9
|48
|Ross Wasson
|Dunfanaghy
|Honda Civic
|11F
|49
|Gavin Russell
|Daniel Callaghan
|Kilmacrennan
|Honda Civic
|11F
|50
|Ryan Moore
|Dunfanaghy
|Honda Civic
|16
|51
|Neil M Brogan
|Danny Cannon
|Dunfanaghy
|Honda Civic
|16
|52
|Timothy Duggan
|Martin McBrearty
|Milford
|Seat Ibiza
|3
|53
|Stuart Rankin
|Liam McGlynn
|Lettterkenny
|Honda Civic
|11F
|54
|James Harkin
|Niall Campbell
|Creeslough
|Talbot Sunbeam
|11R
|55
|Adrian Rankin
|Keith Peoples
|Kilmacrennan
|Toyota Corolla
|11R
|56
|Gary Lockhart
|Jason Mooney
|Ramelton
|Ford Escort Mk2
|11R
|57
|Ryan Diver
|Declan Boyle
|Gortahork
|Honda Civic
|16
|58
|Kevin Wilson
|Martin Farren
|Carndonagh
|Fiesta R2
|2
|59
|Mickey Joe Browne
|Sean Browne
|Cloghan
|Honda Civic
|16
|60
|Aodhan Gallagher
|Paul Creamer
|Carrigart
|Honda Civic
|11F
|61
|Eamonn Sweeney
|John Coll
|Dunfanaghy
|Honda Civic
|1
|62
|Raymond McLaughlin
|Wendy Blackledge
|Manor
|Evo
|20
|63
|William Vance
|Castlederg
|Ford Escort Mk2
|12
|64
|Josh Harris
|Barry Temple
|Lettterkenny
|Honda Civic
|11F
|65
|Stephen Gallagher
|Niall Gibson
|Newtown
|Honda Civic
|1
|66
|Barry Doogan
|Pauric O Donnell
|Dungloe
|Honda Civic
|11F
|67
|Lee Burke
|Tyrone
|Ford Escort Mk2
|12
|68
|Brendan Friel
|Aoife Stewart
|Ramelton
|Nissan Micra
|9
|69
|David Gordon
|Richard Gordon
|Lettterkenny
|MGZR
|9
|70
|Keith Stewart
|Patrick Patterson
|Kilmacrennan
|Ford Escort Mk2
|11R
|71
|Shaun Mallon
|Oliver Doherty
|Kilmacrennan
|Honda Civic
|11F
|72
|James Doherty
|Annmarie Doherty
|Kilmacrennan
|Honda Civic
|11F
|73
|Denis Orr
|Giles Gilchrist
|Lettterkenny
|Honda Civic
|11F
|74
|Michael Kelly
|Darragh Kelly
|Donegal Town
|Fiesta ST
|3
|75
|Ryan Loughran
|Gareth Doherty
|Tyrone
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|76
|Daniel Sweeney
|Sean Ferry
|Falcarragh
|Honda Civic
|11F
|77
|Hugh Kelly
|Charles Gallagher
|Termon
|Ford Escort Mk2
|11R
|78
|Mark Alcorn
|Derek Heena
|Lettterkenny
|Ford Escort MK2
|14
|79
|Martin Doherty
|Raymond Scott
|Ballybofey
|BMW M3
|19
|80
|Gerard McGinley
|Michelle McGinley
|Dunfanaghy
|Talbot Sunbeam
|11R
|81
|John McCauley
|Chris Coyle
|Falcarragh
|Corolla
|11R
|82
|Kelan Maguire
|Tony McGovern
|Tyrone
|Honda Civic
|11F