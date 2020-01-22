Over 1,100 family home loans in Donegal in arrears

It’s been claimed that over 1,100 family home loans in Donegal are in arrears for two years or more.

New figures have also revealed that 13 mortgage to rent cases have either been completed or are being actively progressed.

The scheme allows mortgage holders at risk of losing their homes to switch to paying a fair income-based affordable rent to their local authority while remaining in their current dwellings.

Housing and homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry with Paul Cunningham, CEO, Home For Life says the current format is unsustainable: