LYIT are out of the Sigerson Cup, after their 2-09 to 1-09 defeat at the hands of Carlow IT.

The game was close throughout, and was highlighted by a sending off for LYIT, as well as a goal for both sides in injury time at the end of the game that saw Carlow scrape through into a final meeting with DCU.

After the game, LYIT manager Michael Murphy spoke with Oisin Kelly…