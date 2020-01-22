LYIT defeated by Carlow IT in Sigerson Cup semi-final

LYIT’s Sigerson Cup run has ended after being defeated by Carlow IT 2-09 to 1-09 in the Sigerson Cup semi-final.

At half-time LYIT led 0-05 to 0-04, but midway through the second half LYIT went down a man, as Darragh Black was sent off for a second yellow card.

A frantic added-time sequence saw goals for both sides – Caoimhin Marley scored a goal for LYIT to level the tie, before Carlow responded with a goal of their own moments later to advance to the Sigerson Cup final against DCU.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney report from Inniskeen in Monaghan…