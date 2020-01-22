Horgan Invites 500 Club Members to meet Squad

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has issued an invitation to club supporters, who are backing squad building efforts by subscribing to the club’s vital 500 Club fundraiser, to attend a special training session and meet with the squad and management team.

The club have been delighted with the response to the re-launch of this initiative with more than 50 new sign ups since the press event one week ago as fans respond to the call to Be Part of the Team. And Horgan is also suitably impressed: “I’m told the response to the 500 Club has been excellent so far” he told finnharps.ie. “It gives us on the management team a huge boost to see supporters willing to give this commitment to back us and what we are trying to do here. It’s absolutely vital in helping us bring players on board”

And the Harps boss is keen to recognise the contribution of the 500 Club members by giving them a dedicated chance to see the fruits of their subscriptions “I wanted to invite the people who are putting their hands deep in their pockets to support us like this to come along to one of our training sessions, and maybe have a cup of tea with the players and ourselves afterwards, we want to show how much this means to us. This is the kind of commitment required to make this club work, from the team on the pitch, to the volunteers, the board and the supporters”

The event is provisionally scheduled for Monday 3rd of February at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar but the club will confirm details to 500 Club members in the coming weeks, and is a great chance for these fans to get a first hand preview of some of the exciting new signings. Families, and especially children, of members are welcome to this unique event.

Fundraising Officer Trevor Gordon said “We had an instant response from the fan base, with dozens of people signing up online within 24 hours of the launch event. The fact that its so easy to sign up online is a big development for the 500 Club model – just a few seconds on www.finnharps.ie/500club on your phone and you can be part of the team “He added “We’ve had a great start, but it’s only a start, and we really need people to keep backing this, and not only that, but to go out and get other people to back it as well. This income is a vital part of keeping Harps competitive in 2020 and beyond.”